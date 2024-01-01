How to Watch the Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Having taken four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
The Kraken's game against the Golden Knights can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-1 VEG
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 110 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.
- The Kraken's 98 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|37
|6
|24
|30
|22
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|37
|11
|18
|29
|16
|27
|33.3%
|Jared McCann
|36
|14
|8
|22
|15
|11
|55.8%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|37
|9
|12
|21
|12
|15
|42.1%
|Matthew Beniers
|37
|5
|13
|18
|17
|23
|45.5%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|37
|16
|24
|40
|26
|44
|44.5%
|Mark Stone
|37
|12
|25
|37
|18
|39
|0%
|William Karlsson
|37
|15
|17
|32
|22
|20
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|37
|17
|10
|27
|21
|20
|40%
|Ivan Barbashev
|37
|9
|10
|19
|18
|9
|25.8%
