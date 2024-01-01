The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9), who have +120 odds, on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Seattle has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 15-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of the time).

Seattle has 16 games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 7-9 in those contests.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.3 3.70 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.70 3.80 8 23.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 3-7-0 6.0 2.80 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 2.80 1.80 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

