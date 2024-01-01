Kraken vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:46 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four in a row) at T-Mobile Park. The game on Monday, January 1 begins at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
- Seattle has played 20 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|123 (6th)
|Goals
|98 (28th)
|102 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (13th)
|30 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|20 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken went 6-1-3 in its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Seattle has hit the over in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (98 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 110 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -12.
