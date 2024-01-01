Which team is going to come out on top on Monday, January 1, when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 18 Liberty Flames square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Ducks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) Oregon 40, Liberty 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon vs. Liberty? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 90.9% chance to win.

The Ducks have eight wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Oregon is 5-1 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Ducks' 12 games have hit the over.

Oregon games this season have posted an average total of 63.4, which is 4.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Flames have put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread.

The Flames have gone over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The average over/under in Liberty games this season is 10.5 fewer points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 44.2 17.3 49.4 14.3 31 34 Liberty 40.8 22.7 49 35 41.6 20.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.