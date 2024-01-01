The Oregon Ducks are two-touchdown favorites as they square off against the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 63.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Oregon vs. Liberty game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Oregon vs. Liberty statistical matchup

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (2nd) 320.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (73rd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.0 (83rd) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Oregon leaders

In addition to his 4,145 passing yards and 77.2% completion percentage this season, Bo Nix has connected on 40 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Nix has been a factor with his legs, scrambling for 228 yards and six TDs in 13 games.

On 114 targets, Troy Franklin has 81 grabs (6.2 per game) for 1,383 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games.

Mar'Keise Irving has run for 1,063 yards (81.8 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns for the Ducks in 2023.

In the passing game, Irving has grabbed 53 balls on 61 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Liberty leaders

Kaidon Salter has 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 13 games, completing 60.9% of his throws for 2,750 yards (211.5 per game).

Salter also has run for 1,064 yards and 12 TDs.

In 13 games, Quinton Cooley has run for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) and 16 TDs.

In 13 games, CJ Daniels has 47 receptions for 988 yards (76.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

