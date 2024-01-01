The Oregon Ducks and the Liberty Flames play in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 527.4 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 320.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Liberty's offense has been excelling, posting 40.8 points per game (fifth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 44th by surrendering 22.7 points per game.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Oregon vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (3rd) 320.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (52nd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (84th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 16 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (8th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 4,145 yards (318.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.2% of his passes and collecting 40 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 228 rushing yards on 53 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 172 times for 1,063 yards (81.8 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 53 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 98 times for 696 yards (53.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 1,383 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 81 catches (out of 114 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 75 receptions totaling 1,010 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 27 grabs are good enough for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty this season. He has 2,750 passing yards (211.5 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes. He's tossed 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 1,064 yards (81.8 ypg) on 153 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has run the ball 213 times for 1,322 yards, with 16 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels paces his squad with 988 receiving yards on 47 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has totaled 459 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Noah Frith's 17 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 323 yards (24.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

