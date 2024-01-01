Oregon vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
The Liberty Flames are heavy underdogs (+16) in this season's Fiesta Bowl, where they will face the Oregon Ducks. The contest will kick off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.
Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-16)
|65.5
|-650
|+450
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-15.5)
|64.5
|-720
|+500
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 16-point favorites this season.
- Liberty has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
