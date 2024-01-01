The Liberty Flames are heavy underdogs (+16) in this season's Fiesta Bowl, where they will face the Oregon Ducks. The contest will kick off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 16-point favorites this season.

Liberty has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

