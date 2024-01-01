The Liberty Flames are heavy underdogs (+16) in this season's Fiesta Bowl, where they will face the Oregon Ducks. The contest will kick off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Glendale, Arizona
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium

Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-16) 65.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-15.5) 64.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
  • The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 16-point favorites this season.
  • Liberty has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

