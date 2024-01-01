The Fiesta Bowl features a matchup between the Oregon Ducks (who are massive, 16.5-point favorites) and the Liberty Flames on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 67 is set for the game.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 527.4 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 320.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Liberty's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 40.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 22.7 points per game, which ranks 46th.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon vs Liberty Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -16.5 -110 -110 67 -110 -110 -750 +525

Oregon Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Ducks rank 12th-worst with 545 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 39th by surrendering 322.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Ducks rank 31st in the FBS with 15.7 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been thriving on offense, as they rank 19th-best with 38.7 points per game during that period.

From an offensive perspective, Oregon has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three games with 414 passing yards per game (best). It has not played as well on the other side of the ball, with 243.7 passing yards allowed per game (-44-worst) over that period.

While the Ducks are -30-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (131), they rank 21st-best defensively (79 rushing yards allowed) over that stretch.

In their last three contests, the Ducks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Oregon's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 18 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has gone 8-3-1 ATS this season.

The Ducks are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Oregon has hit the over in four of its 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

Oregon has won 10 of the 11 games it was the moneyline favorite this season (90.9%).

Oregon has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 88.2%.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recorded 4,145 yards (318.8 ypg) on 336-of-435 passing with 40 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 228 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 1,063 yards on 172 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also caught 53 passes for 395 yards (30.4 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jordan James has carried the ball 98 times for 696 yards (53.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 81 catches for 1,383 yards (106.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 75 receptions totaling 1,010 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has compiled 27 grabs for 397 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Brandon Dorlus leads the team with five sacks, and also has five TFL and 23 tackles.

Oregon's tackle leader, Evan Williams, has 74 tackles, three TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Khyree Jackson leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 33 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended.

