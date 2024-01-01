The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

