The Phoenix Suns (14-12) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe delivers 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Devin Booker posts 28.1 points, 5.8 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 boards.

Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Trail Blazers 115.3 Points Avg. 107.6 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 47.3% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.6% Three Point % 34.2%

