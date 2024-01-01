The Phoenix Suns (17-15) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Footprint Center as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -11.5 229.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 12 of 31 outings.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 224.6 points, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland is 15-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (29.6%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 14 43.8% 115.4 224.8 114.4 229.6 229.2 Trail Blazers 12 38.7% 109.4 224.8 115.2 229.6 226.1

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).

The Trail Blazers average five fewer points per game (109.4) than the Suns give up (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Portland is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 15-16 5-1 15-16 Suns 12-20 1-2 18-14

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Point Insights

Trail Blazers Suns 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 115.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 8-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

