The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe, ahead of their Monday, January 1 game against the Phoenix Suns (17-15) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Trail Blazers' last game on Friday ended in a 134-128 win over the Spurs. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points in the Trail Blazers' win, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Illness 27.1 3.1 5.3 Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6 Duop Reath C Questionable Back 8.6 3.1 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Nassir Little: Out (Knee), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -11.5 229.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.