Player prop bet options for Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Monday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 22.4 points Grant scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Grant averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Malcolm Brogdon's 16.4-point scoring average is 5.1 less than Monday's over/under.

He grabs 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Brogdon has picked up 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 27.5-point total set for Durant on Monday is 2.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 6.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

The 27.1 points Devin Booker scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Monday (27.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- 8.0 -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

