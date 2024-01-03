Wednesday's contest between the UMKC Kangaroos (7-8) and Portland State Vikings (5-7) squaring off at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 64-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UMKC, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Vikings are coming off of a 61-55 loss to Idaho in their last outing on Saturday.

Portland State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Portland State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 64, Portland State 61

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' best victory this season came against the UC Davis Aggies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 200) in our computer rankings. The Vikings secured the 71-62 win on the road on November 9.

Portland State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 200) on November 9

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 220) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 324) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 19.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (41-for-101)

19.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (41-for-101) Mia 'Uhila: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Rhema Ogele: 11.4 PTS, 53.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 53.8 FG% Lana Wenger: 5.9 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Joy Haltom: 3.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 26.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a -50 scoring differential, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 60.5 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 194th in college basketball.

The Vikings are scoring more points at home (64 per game) than away (55.6).

Portland State allows 65.7 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.

