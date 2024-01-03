Portland State vs. UMKC January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) meet the Portland State Vikings (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Portland State vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
