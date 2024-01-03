The Dallas Mavericks (16-11) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He's draining 55.7% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jabari Walker is putting up 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 32.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Dereck Lively puts up 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.4% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Grant Williams puts up 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Trail Blazers 119.0 Points Avg. 107.7 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 47.1% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.0% Three Point % 34.7%

