Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - January 3
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on Wednesday, January 3 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 8:30 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers' last outing was a 109-88 loss to the Suns on Monday. Scoot Henderson's team-leading 17 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|27.1
|3.1
|5.3
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Out
|Knee
|13.1
|10.8
|1.6
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|7
|4.8
|1
|Duop Reath
|C
|Out
|Back
|8.6
|3.1
|1
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
