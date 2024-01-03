The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on Wednesday, January 3 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 8:30 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' last outing was a 109-88 loss to the Suns on Monday. Scoot Henderson's team-leading 17 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Anfernee Simons SG Out Illness 27.1 3.1 5.3 Deandre Ayton C Out Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6 Toumani Camara PF Out Knee 7 4.8 1 Duop Reath C Out Back 8.6 3.1 1

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

