The Dallas Mavericks (19-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) are slated to square off on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Luka Doncic and Malcolm Brogdon are two players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Suns on Monday, 109-88. Scoot Henderson scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in six assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Scoot Henderson 17 3 6 1 2 1 Jerami Grant 15 1 3 1 1 1 Malcolm Brogdon 10 2 5 0 0 2

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 22.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Brogdon's averages on the season are 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Trail Blazers receive 16.4 points, 5.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Jabari Walker's averages for the season are 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field.

Henderson averages 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists, making 37.3% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 20.0 3.6 3.2 0.3 0.4 1.9 Anfernee Simons 18.4 2.5 3.8 0.7 0.0 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 2.9 5.2 0.7 0.1 2.8 Scoot Henderson 15.6 2.9 5.5 0.8 0.4 1.4 Jabari Walker 9.7 6.7 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.4

