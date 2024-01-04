The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Beasley Coliseum. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Josiah Lake: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Oregon State AVG Oregon State Rank
120th 77.4 Points Scored 71.5 262nd
17th 62.5 Points Allowed 69.1 134th
55th 40.0 Rebounds 36.5 190th
80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 266th
262nd 6.6 3pt Made 5.5 327th
219th 13.1 Assists 12.2 272nd
49th 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.