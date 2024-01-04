The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Beasley Coliseum. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK KC Ibekwe: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Josiah Lake: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Oregon State AVG Oregon State Rank 120th 77.4 Points Scored 71.5 262nd 17th 62.5 Points Allowed 69.1 134th 55th 40.0 Rebounds 36.5 190th 80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 266th 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 5.5 327th 219th 13.1 Assists 12.2 272nd 49th 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 249th

