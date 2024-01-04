Oregon State vs. Washington State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Beasley Coliseum. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and is available via Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oregon State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Oregon State AVG
|Oregon State Rank
|120th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|71.5
|262nd
|17th
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|134th
|55th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|80th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|266th
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|219th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.2
|272nd
|49th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|249th
