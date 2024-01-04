Oregon vs. Washington January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brennan Rigsby: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Oregon vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Oregon AVG
|Oregon Rank
|38th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|79.0
|89th
|267th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|182nd
|83rd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|36.9
|176th
|166th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|208th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|181st
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|275th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|73rd
