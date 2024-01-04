The Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kwame Evans Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brennan Rigsby: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Oregon vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank
38th 83.0 Points Scored 79.0 89th
267th 74.5 Points Allowed 70.9 182nd
83rd 39.1 Rebounds 36.9 176th
166th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th
208th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 181st
45th 16.5 Assists 14.4 125th
275th 12.9 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

