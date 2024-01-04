Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Portland Pilots (8-6) playing the Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2) at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

  • Lucy Cochrane: 8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK
  • Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maisie Burnham: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kennedy Dickie: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dyani Ananiev: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Yvonne Ejim: 20.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kayleigh Truong: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kaylynne Truong: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brynna Maxwell: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

