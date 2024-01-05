The USC Trojans (10-0) meet the Oregon State Beavers (10-0) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Oregon State Players to Watch

Raegan Beers: 18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Talia van Oelhoffen: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Kelsey Rees: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Timea Gardiner: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Marotte: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

