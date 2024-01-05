Oregon State vs. USC January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (10-0) meet the Oregon State Beavers (10-0) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Marotte: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK
- McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
