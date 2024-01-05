Oregon vs. UCLA January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the UCLA Bruins (11-0) versus the Oregon Ducks (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Oregon Players to Watch
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Chance Gray: 14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Bell: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kennedi Williams: 2.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Charisma Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
