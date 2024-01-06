Oregon State vs. Washington January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Oregon State vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Oregon State AVG
|Oregon State Rank
|38th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|71.5
|262nd
|268th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|133rd
|82nd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|36.5
|191st
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|212th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.2
|274th
|276th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|251st
