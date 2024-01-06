Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 11.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Josiah Lake: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Oregon State vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Oregon State AVG Oregon State Rank
38th 83.0 Points Scored 71.5 262nd
268th 74.5 Points Allowed 69.1 133rd
82nd 39.1 Rebounds 36.5 191st
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th
212th 7.2 3pt Made 5.5 327th
45th 16.5 Assists 12.2 274th
276th 12.9 Turnovers 12.6 251st

