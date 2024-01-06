Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Kario Oquendo: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brennan Rigsby: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank 119th 77.4 Points Scored 79.0 90th 17th 62.5 Points Allowed 70.9 182nd 57th 40.0 Rebounds 36.9 174th 81st 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 216th 13.1 Assists 14.4 128th 51st 10.0 Turnovers 10.5 76th

