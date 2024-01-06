Oregon vs. Washington State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brennan Rigsby: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 7.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kymany Houinsou: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oregon vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Oregon AVG
|Oregon Rank
|119th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|79.0
|90th
|17th
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|182nd
|57th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|36.9
|174th
|81st
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|216th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.4
|128th
|51st
|10.0
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
