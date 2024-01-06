The UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) will meet the Portland State Vikings (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This matchup is available on Summit League Network.

Portland State vs. UMKC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Portland State Players to Watch

Jorell Saterfield: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Woods: 6.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 275th 71.0 Points Scored 73.8 216th 151st 70.0 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 92nd 38.8 Rebounds 38.9 89th 33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 121st 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th 227th 12.9 Assists 14.3 133rd 219th 12.2 Turnovers 9.7 40th

