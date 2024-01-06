The Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC squad, the Portland Pilots (6-8, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.

Portland vs. Pacific Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: WCC Network

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 75.8 77th 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 283rd 32.8 Rebounds 31.8 319th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 9.0 35th 56th 14.8 Assists 12.6 211th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

