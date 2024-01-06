The Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC squad, the Portland Pilots (6-8, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.

Portland vs. Pacific Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 75.8 77th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 77.7 347th
283rd 32.8 Rebounds 31.8 319th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
14th 9.6 3pt Made 9.0 35th
56th 14.8 Assists 12.6 211th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

