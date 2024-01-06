Portland vs. Pacific January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (5-9, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC squad, the Portland Pilots (6-8, 0-0 WCC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via WCC Network.
Portland vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Moe Odum: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Williams: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Burke Smith: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|319th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
