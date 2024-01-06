Saturday's WCC schedule includes the San Francisco Dons (3-8) against the Portland Pilots (8-6), at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Portland Players to Watch

Lucy Cochrane: 8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Maisie Burnham: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kennedy Dickie: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Dyani Ananiev: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 12.7 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jasmine Gayles: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luana Leite: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Cami Fulcher: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Freja Werth: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

