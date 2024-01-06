Portland vs. San Francisco January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's WCC schedule includes the San Francisco Dons (3-8) against the Portland Pilots (8-6), at 5:00 PM ET.
Portland vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Portland Players to Watch
- Lucy Cochrane: 8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK
- Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maisie Burnham: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kennedy Dickie: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dyani Ananiev: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Debora Dos Santos: 12.7 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jasmine Gayles: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luana Leite: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Freja Werth: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
