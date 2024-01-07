Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (11-0) playing the Oregon State Beavers (10-0) at 4:00 PM ET.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Oregon State Players to Watch

Raegan Beers: 18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Talia van Oelhoffen: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Kelsey Rees: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Timea Gardiner: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Marotte: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Charisma Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

