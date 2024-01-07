The Oregon Ducks (9-4) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the USC Trojans (10-0), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon vs. USC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Chance Gray: 14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Bell: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kennedi Williams: 2.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.