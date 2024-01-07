The Oregon Ducks (9-4) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the USC Trojans (10-0), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Galen Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Oregon vs. USC Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Chance Gray: 14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sofia Bell: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kennedi Williams: 2.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

USC Players to Watch

  • JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • McKenzie Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

