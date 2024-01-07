The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on YES and ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: YES, ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is putting up 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's also draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe this year.

Deandre Ayton is putting up 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 54.8% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Toumani Camara this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 21.7 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 23.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nicolas Claxton puts up 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor.

Royce O'Neale posts 7.9 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Trail Blazers 116.0 Points Avg. 108.0 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 46.8% Field Goal % 43.8% 38.5% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.