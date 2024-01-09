On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the New York Knicks (17-12) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 22 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while posting 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

Jabari Walker gets the Trail Blazers 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 29.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson posts 26.1 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA) with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 18.4 points, 2.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart puts up 7.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Trail Blazers 115.1 Points Avg. 108.7 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 46.4% Field Goal % 44% 37.6% Three Point % 35.4%

