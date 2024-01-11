Oregon State vs. Stanford January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) versus the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12), at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 16.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 11.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 12.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrej Stojakovic: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Stanford AVG
|Stanford Rank
|274th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|78.4
|105th
|133rd
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|272nd
|202nd
|36.3
|Rebounds
|36.0
|215th
|278th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|347th
|315th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.7
|80th
|297th
|11.8
|Assists
|17.3
|27th
|253rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.