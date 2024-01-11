Thursday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) versus the Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12), at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Stanford Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 16.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank 274th 70.8 Points Scored 78.4 105th 133rd 69.1 Points Allowed 74.6 272nd 202nd 36.3 Rebounds 36.0 215th 278th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 347th 315th 5.8 3pt Made 8.7 80th 297th 11.8 Assists 17.3 27th 253rd 12.6 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

