The Idaho State Bengals (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky squad, the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Viking Pavillion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Information

Portland State Players to Watch

Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kiree Huie: 12.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Portland State vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 240th 72.5 Points Scored 68.1 311th 124th 68.8 Points Allowed 66.8 86th 126th 37.8 Rebounds 33.2 313th 116th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 267th 136th 8 3pt Made 6 306th 169th 13.6 Assists 12.4 258th 74th 10.5 Turnovers 13 279th

