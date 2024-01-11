Portland State vs. Idaho State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky schedule includes the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) against the Portland State Vikings (5-6), at 9:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 19.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 12 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lana Wenger: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Kacey Spink: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
