Thursday's WCC slate includes the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 77.8 39th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 153rd 35.2 Rebounds 32.8 283rd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th 221st 12.5 Assists 14.8 56th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.