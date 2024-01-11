Thursday's WCC slate includes the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 77.8 39th
5th 60.1 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd
153rd 35.2 Rebounds 32.8 283rd
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th
221st 12.5 Assists 14.8 56th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.