Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC slate includes the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|153rd
|35.2
|Rebounds
|32.8
|283rd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.