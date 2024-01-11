Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Portland Pilots (8-6) facing the San Diego Toreros (4-8) at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland vs. San Diego Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

Lucy Cochrane: 8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Maisie Burnham: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kennedy Dickie: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Dyani Ananiev: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Kasey Neubert: 9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Courtney Wristen: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

