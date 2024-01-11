The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jabari Walker gives the Trail Blazers 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Toumani Camara this year.

Matisse Thybulle is averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.5 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams puts up 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Josh Giddey averages 11.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Trail Blazers 121.3 Points Avg. 108.6 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 49.7% Field Goal % 43.7% 38.8% Three Point % 35.2%

