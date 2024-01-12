Oregon State vs. Arizona January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (11-0) play the Arizona Wildcats (8-4) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 19.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovyn Hunter: 6.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona Players to Watch
- Kailyn Gilbert: 15.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Esmery Martinez: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Breya Cunningham: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Helena Pueyo: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
