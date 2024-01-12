Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the Oregon Ducks (9-4) meeting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) at 10:00 PM ET.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Chance Gray: 14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Bell: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kennedi Williams: 2.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

