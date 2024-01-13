Oregon vs. Cal January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson Shelstad: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Newell: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 11.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oregon vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|105th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|76.4
|153rd
|154th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|322nd
|210th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|147th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|89th
|165th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.0
|62nd
|161st
|13.8
|Assists
|11.8
|305th
|72nd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|229th
