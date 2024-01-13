The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Cal Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kwame Evans Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

Kario Oquendo: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jadrian Tracey: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jackson Shelstad: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jaylon Tyson: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jalen Cole: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grant Newell: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Keonte Kennedy: 11.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oregon vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 105th 78.1 Points Scored 76.4 153rd 154th 70.2 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd 210th 36.1 Rebounds 37.3 147th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.3 89th 165th 7.7 3pt Made 9.0 62nd 161st 13.8 Assists 11.8 305th 72nd 10.5 Turnovers 12.3 229th

