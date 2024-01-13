The California Golden Bears (4-8, 0-1 Pac-12) face a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon vs. Cal Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kwame Evans Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jadrian Tracey: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jackson Shelstad: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 11.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank
105th 78.1 Points Scored 76.4 153rd
154th 70.2 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd
210th 36.1 Rebounds 37.3 147th
257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.3 89th
165th 7.7 3pt Made 9.0 62nd
161st 13.8 Assists 11.8 305th
72nd 10.5 Turnovers 12.3 229th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.