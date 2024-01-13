The Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky team, the Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Viking Pavillion. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Information

Portland State Players to Watch

Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Isaiah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ismail Habib: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bobby Harvey: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Blaise Threatt: 9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dyson Koehler: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alex Tew: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Portland State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 76.5 149th 128th 69.0 Points Allowed 59.8 8th 119th 38.1 Rebounds 34.9 251st 112th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.5 347th 145th 7.9 3pt Made 8.3 97th 177th 13.5 Assists 13.4 187th 65th 10.4 Turnovers 9.4 27th

