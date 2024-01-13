Portland State vs. Weber State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky team, the Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Viking Pavillion. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland State Players to Watch
- Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Portland State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Portland State Rank
|Portland State AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|149th
|128th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|59.8
|8th
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|251st
|112th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|347th
|145th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|13.4
|187th
|65th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|27th
