Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Weber State Wildcats (3-10) against the Portland State Vikings (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Portland State vs. Weber State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 19.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lana Wenger: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Joy Haltom: 3.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.