Portland State vs. Weber State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Weber State Wildcats (3-10) against the Portland State Vikings (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 19.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lana Wenger: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Jadyn Matthews: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendra Parra: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laura Taylor: 5.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
