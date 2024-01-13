Saturday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Portland vs. San Francisco Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 77.8 39th
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd
207th 34.5 Rebounds 32.8 283rd
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
7th 10.3 3pt Made 9.6 14th
193rd 12.8 Assists 14.8 56th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

