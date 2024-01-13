Portland vs. San Francisco January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Portland vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: WCC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|207th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.8
|283rd
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|7th
|10.3
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.