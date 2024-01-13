Saturday's WCC slate includes the San Francisco Dons (11-4, 0-0 WCC) against the Portland Pilots (6-9, 0-0 WCC), at 10:00 PM ET on WCC Network.

Portland vs. San Francisco Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 13.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chris Austin: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Marcus Williams: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mike Sharavjamts: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Malik Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 77.8 39th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 207th 34.5 Rebounds 32.8 283rd 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 7th 10.3 3pt Made 9.6 14th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.8 56th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

