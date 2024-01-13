Portland vs. Santa Clara January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Portland Pilots (8-6) meeting the Santa Clara Broncos (12-3) at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Portland vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Players to Watch
- Lucy Cochrane: 8.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 4.0 BLK
- Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maisie Burnham: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kennedy Dickie: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dyani Ananiev: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 17.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.