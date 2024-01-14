The Arizona Wildcats (9-4) meet a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Oregon Ducks (9-5), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Oregon vs. Arizona Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

Grace Vanslooten: 16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Arizona Players to Watch

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

