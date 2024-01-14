Trail Blazers vs. Suns January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (17-15), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant posts 22.4 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 13.1 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jabari Walker averages 8.1 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 boards.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant provides 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Suns.
- On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gets the Suns 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 12.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Grayson Allen gets the Suns 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Eric Gordon this season.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Suns
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|115.4
|115.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|43.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
