Oddsmakers project decent results from the Oregon State Beavers (1-0), assigning them the 43rd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

The Beavers host the Villanova Wildcats. The two teams take the court at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Beavers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30000)

Oregon State Team Stats

Oregon State is scoring 85.0 points per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 74.0 points per contest (252nd-ranked).

Oregon State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Oregon State has one win versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

