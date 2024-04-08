Right now, the Oregon Ducks (1-0) are listed with the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Ducks are at home against the Montana Grizzlies. Tip time is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Oregon is favored by 16.5 points (the over/under is set at 141.5).

Oregon NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

Oregon Team Stats

Oregon is outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game with a +11 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.0 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allows 71.0 per outing (206th in college basketball).

Oregon Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Oregon has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Oregon Players

The Ducks' scoring leader is Brennan Rigsby, who contributes 16.0 points per game.

Jermaine Couisnard leads Oregon with 5.0 assists a game and N'Faly Dante paces the squad with 21.0 rebounds per matchup.

Rigsby is the top three-point shooter for the Ducks, knocking down 2.0 per contest.

Oregon's blocks leader is Kwame Evans Jr., who averages 1.0 per game. Couisnard leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals an outing.

