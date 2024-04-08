Oddsmakers have listed the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Beavers host the Troy Trojans, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Oregon State is favored by 7.5 points, and the point total is set at 136.5.

Oregon State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000

Oregon State Team Stats

Oregon State is outscoring opponents by 36.0 points per game with a +36 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.0 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and gives up 46.0 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Oregon State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Oregon State Players

Jordan Pope leads the Beavers scoring 16.0 points per game.

Josiah Lake leads Oregon State with 7.0 assists per game and Tyler Bilodeau paces the team with 7.0 rebounds per outing.

The Beavers are led by Christian Wright from long distance. He makes 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Lake leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Gavin Marrs collects 1.0 block a contest to pace Oregon State.

